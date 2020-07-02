Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

SAVE opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

