Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $31.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.67 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTB. Cfra cut their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

