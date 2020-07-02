Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.41% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,634,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CORR. ValuEngine raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

