Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,370 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Outfront Media worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUT. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 73.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 17,209.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE OUT opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Outfront Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.