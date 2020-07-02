Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 42.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $943.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

