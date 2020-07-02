Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 529.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $607.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.86 million. Analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

