Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 85,724 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,724 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of SunPower worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,465,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 111,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.92 million. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,545,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,254,782 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $4.40 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.