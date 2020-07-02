Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 6,222 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Antero Midstream worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AM. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.