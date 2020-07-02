Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.17% of Northeast Bancorp worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 2,045.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. Northeast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

