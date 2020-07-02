Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 18,830 iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF opened at $57.53 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

