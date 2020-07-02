Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 56,740 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,113 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Transocean worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,672 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Transocean by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,862 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Transocean by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,438 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 305,915 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.41.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RIG shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

