Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,051 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 32.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,811,000 after purchasing an additional 885,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

