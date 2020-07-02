Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,234,557 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.