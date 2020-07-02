Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 1,971.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,454,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,303,000 after buying an additional 2,258,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $21,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19,748.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 812,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 808,704 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 80.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,209,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 538,663 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $5,690,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ALEX opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $881.42 million, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

