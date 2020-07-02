Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $81,270.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.