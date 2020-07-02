Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 122.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

