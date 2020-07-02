ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank cut ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.72.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.59). ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

