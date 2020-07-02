$696.50 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce $696.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $700.60 million. EnerSys posted sales of $780.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,651 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 889,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

ENS opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

