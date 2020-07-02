$654.54 Million in Sales Expected for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce sales of $654.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $612.90 million to $694.30 million. Mattel reported sales of $860.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mattel in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 312,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,000.

Shares of MAT opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

