$548.18 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce sales of $548.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $595.56 million. Brinker International reported sales of $834.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

EAT stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.19. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 571,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $23,056,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 93.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 388,793 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3,097.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 325,258 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 87.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

