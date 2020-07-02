44,753 Shares in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

