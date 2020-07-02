44,100 Shares in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Outfront Media by 17,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Outfront Media stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

