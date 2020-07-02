3,694 Shares in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth about $255,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 60.9% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 86.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 131,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDK. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.29 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.90.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

