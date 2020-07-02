$2.37 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings of $2.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.75. Big Lots posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 347.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

BIG opened at $40.79 on Monday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

