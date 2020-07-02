17,181 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,400,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,091 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 793,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 724,133 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,575,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 409,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,540,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 257,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $64,157.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,737. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $61,244.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,184 shares in the company, valued at $517,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.71. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.53 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

