15,505 Shares in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

NYSEARCA IIGV opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

