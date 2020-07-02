10,451 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 527,274 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 121,370 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $13,542,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 167,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $286,761.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.