10,247 Shares in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,197,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,545,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPD from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of PPD opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.16. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

