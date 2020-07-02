-$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.00) and the highest is ($0.98). General Motors posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura lowered their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after buying an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

