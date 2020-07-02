$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.10. Teradyne reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $82.91 on Monday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $85.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 233.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 51.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

