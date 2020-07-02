-$0.27 EPS Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

XHR opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,576,000 after acquiring an additional 920,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

