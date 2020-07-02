$0.25 EPS Expected for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Shutterstock posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $161.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $594,105.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,466,385.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,523 shares of company stock worth $1,752,266 over the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Shutterstock by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Shutterstock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Shutterstock by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

