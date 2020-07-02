-$0.22 EPS Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

In other news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks acquired 77,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 100.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $165.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

