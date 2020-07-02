-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Conn’s posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.57). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CONN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

