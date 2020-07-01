Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.65, approximately 216,270 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 398,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The company has a market cap of $659.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zumiez by 16.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,118 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zumiez by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 75,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zumiez by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 733,105 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 149,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

