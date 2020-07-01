Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.87

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.87 and last traded at $80.99, with a volume of 461400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $302,587,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 94.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 22.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,988,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,393,000 after acquiring an additional 358,389 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 20.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

