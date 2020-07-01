Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) to “Hold”

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

GNLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $369.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.39.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlane by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.