Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) to Hold

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Gecina has a 12 month low of $101.68 and a 12 month high of $192.83.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

