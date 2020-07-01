Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) to Hold

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.67% of Hudson Global worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

