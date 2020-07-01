Zacks Investment Research Lowers HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Hold

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

HENKY stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.78.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.