Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) to Sell

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BCS downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HHR opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $11.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

