Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Sell

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

GRTX stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $39,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $37,258.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,064 shares in the company, valued at $37,258.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,059,278 shares of company stock worth $8,811,502.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 475,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

