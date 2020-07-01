Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Sell

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.32.

NYSE GIB opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

