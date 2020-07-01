Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to Post $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $2.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $28,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $153.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

