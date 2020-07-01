Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $134.29 million, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.97. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

