Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $767.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report sales of $767.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $763.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.24 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $705.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.32.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,624 shares of company stock worth $4,101,440. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,807 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,223 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

