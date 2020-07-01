Zacks: Analysts Expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post sales of $14.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.59 million and the lowest is $13.83 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $16.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $59.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.60 million to $67.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $59.83 million, with estimates ranging from $52.63 million to $69.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 37.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 362,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 891,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 54,218 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 366,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

