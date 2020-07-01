Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.70 Million

Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to post $245.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.00 million and the highest is $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum posted sales of $529.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $757.00 million to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%.

OAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,443,000 after buying an additional 20,168,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041,002 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $17,986,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.