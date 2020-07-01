Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post $108.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.10 million and the lowest is $107.64 million. Bottomline Technologies reported sales of $108.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year sales of $440.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.22 million to $440.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $479.12 million, with estimates ranging from $474.46 million to $482.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

