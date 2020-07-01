XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.36. XPS Pensions Group has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 163 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $242.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43.

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

